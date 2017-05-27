NPFL Match Day 21: Depleted MFM face Niger Tornadoes

Akwa United Vs ABS FC



Akwa United will be involved in another tough contest as they welcome ABS to the Godswill Akpabio Stadium on Sunday.



Abdu Maikaba's side are gradually moving up the table and are now in sixth spot with 30 points.



They earned a 0-0 draw at MFM last Sunday. They will aim to pick three points at home to the Saraki Boys. While, ABS enter the game following a 2-1 victory over El Kanemi Warriors.



Most battles between this two sides have yielded a lot of goals and this won't be an exception as we expect at least three goals in the game.



Abia Warriors Vs Enugu Rangers



The Oriental Derby comes alive with Abia Warriors hoping to making it a double over Enugu Rangers having won 2-1 in the reverse clash in this campaign.



Matches involving these sides usually produces goals as seen in their previous meetings. Rangers have won three, drew three and lost one in their head to head stats against Warriors.



The Flying Antelopes have netted 11 times, while the Ochendo Babes have accounted for nine goals in seven meetings.



El-Kanemi Warriors Vs Rivers United



El-Kanemi Warriors started the home bend with a 2-1 defeat away to ABS FC. They are still in the top three. Meanwhile, the defeat in Ilorin is their 10th of the season.



However, they have done pretty well at home this season picking 10 wins. The Desert Warriors sit third in the league table and occupy the final continental position.



Rivers United on the other hand have been pretty adventurous in their approach in recent times. They sit 12th on the log at the moment with 27 points to their name.



Niger Tornadoes Vs MFM FC



It's an uphill task for MFM FC as they face a trip to the Confluence City to lock horns with Niger Tornadoes.



With Stephen Odey and Sikiru Olatunbosun on international duty the Olukoya Boys might not have it funny against the Ikon Allah Boys in Lokoja. But head coach Fidelis Ilechukwu has declared that the team will cope without the talented duo. There are concerns on the mental toughness of the Lagos side following their 0-0 draw with Akwa United last week.



Tornadoes played so well but narrowly lost to Kano Pillars at the Sani Abacha Stadium. Coach Abubakar Bala seems to be confident in the credentials of his wards going into this one. The Minna team have only dropped points to ABS and Kastina United at their fortress this term.



Tornadoes will want to respond from their defeat last week with a strong showing in front of their fans, although MFM have not won away since round five at Sunshine Stars.



Sunshine Stars Vs Enyimba FC



Sunshine Stars have struggled since the start of the 2017 campaign. After 20 league matches have been played, they are 17th on the standings. The majority of their problems owes to their inability to win matches. A close look at Stars' home form shows that they have been beaten by MFM FC and Lobi Stars. To add to their worries, they are yet to win any away match.



Emyimba are better and they are in a good position with the title on their horizon. They are one of the vastly improved teams in the top tier division after winning nine of their 21 matches.



The reverse fixture at the UJ Esuene Stadium ended 1-0 in favour of the People's Elephants. Both teams are in desperate search for three points and if you look at the form, Enyimba are a better side coming into this game following their 1-0 victory at Remo Stars.



Lobi Stars Vs Shooting Stars



Shooting Stars are in a huge crisis that culminated with the shocking 3-0 defeat to FC Ifeanyi Ubah at the Lekan Salami Stadium in Ibadan. The Oluyole Warriors have won once in their last four outings in the league.



Lobi Stars will enter the clash in a much better mood after pipping Sunshine Stars in a 1-0 win last weekend. It was the eighth victory for the Pride of Benue.



Looking at the impressive defensive shape Lobi showed in Akure, they shouldn't have problem putting Shooting where they belong.



Plateau United Vs Remo Stars



Plateau United have been excellent throughout the season and are at the summit of the log with 36 points. Their home form needs special mention as they have won in nine of their 10 matches so far.



Remo Stars are struggling on all counts and fell to their 11th league defeat as Emyimba edged them by a 1-0 margin. Their winning ratio throughout the season has been poor which stands at five from 20 matches so far. Away from home, they haven't won a match since their promotion from the Nigeria National League (NNL).



With a strong home record on their side, Plateau United are firm favourites to win this one. The Sky Blue Stars have been inconsistent all way through this season. Moreover, they are a team that lacks confidence while playing away from home.



Gombe United Vs Katsina United



Gombe United have the chance to end their negative run when they host Katsina United, who have been inconsistent on the road this season.



The Savannah Scorpions come into the encounter on the back of a 2-1 loss to defending champions Enugu Rangers.



Katsina United, on the other hand, were held to a 1-1 draw by Plateau United, which saw remain in 16th spot, two points above the drop zone.



FC Ifeanyi Ubah Vs Kano Pillars



Kano Pillars may need a helping hand this weekend as they face in-form FC IfeanyiUbah in Nnewi on Sunday. Pillars have just one win in their last five league games.



Yaw Preko's FC IfeanyiUbah are coming off an impressive 3-0 thrashing of Shooting Stars in Ibadan. They are now on a seven-game unbeaten run with five wins and two draws. They are six points behind leaders Plateau United.



Nasarawa United Vs Wikki Tourists



The Nigerian domestic league will witness an intense battle when Nasarawa United welcome Wikki Tourists to the Lafia City Stadium.



The Bauchi Elephants finished third in the league last season. But this term, so far, they have struggled. After 20 matches, they are 16th in the standings with 24 points in the bag.



Kabiru Dogo's Solid Miners are 11th in the standings with a three-point lead over Sunday's opponents.