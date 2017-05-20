NPFL Matchday 20: MFM, Akwa United duel lit up the Nigerian topflight

The league restarts and the game of the week has to be the Olukoya Boys playing host to the Promise Keepers, in a tie that promises to be filled with explosive actions

MFM FC Vs Akwa United

MFM and Akwa United's encounter will bring the Agege Stadium to a standstill. It's a battle between two of the best coaches in the topflight; Fidelis Ilechukwu and Abdu Maikaba.

Stephen Odey, Sikiru Olatunbosun and Onuwa Chukwuka are capable of ripping apart any backline whenever they are in their best elements. The duo of Godspower Igudia and Emmanuel Ariwachukwu must keep an eye on them if Akwa United are to get a good result in Lagos.

Second-placed Olukoya Boys go into this fixture as favourites but the 2015 Federation Cup Champions will certainly be no pushovers, given the presence of talisman Ibrahim Alhassan, who leads an attack that has Christian Pyagbara, Moses Ebiye, Friday Ubong and Co.

The lanky player has notched up ten goals so far this season and, undoubtedly, will be the man to paddle the boat of the Promise Keepers in Lagos.

Katsina United Vs Plateau United

Plateau United are in form having finished the first round top of the log with 35 points from 19 games. And they will be looking to maintain their top spot when they visit Katsina United.

However, the Chanji Boys sensational win over Rivers United in a rescheduled match gives them a real confidence booster as they come up against the pacesetters.

Rivers United Vs Nasarawa United

The table has Rivers United in 13th place with 24 points, visiting ninth-placed, Nasarawa United.

A win for Pride of Rivers could see them replace their visitors in ninth spot, while a Solid Miners' victory might see them jump into fourth position.

The hosts will want to improve on their toothless attacking department. As for the Lafia outfit, they need to get the vital goals and also keep their structures in defence so as to frustrate Rivers' strike force.

These teams on paper look even and with that reason, they should cancel each other in a thrilling affair at the Yakubu Gowon Stadium on Saturday.

Kano Pillars Vs Niger Tornadoes

Kano Pillars are hoping for a return to winning ways when they face Niger Tornadoes on Sunday.

Sai Masu Gida are under pressure to keep the pace with Plateau United, who are leading the standing with 35 points after 19 rounds.

Tornadoes have been impressive and are in the top four. When the two teams clashed in the first stanza, the Ikon Allah Boys pipped Pillars 1-0 at the Confluence Stadium in Lokoja.

Last season, both sides earned a share of the spoils 1-1 in Kano. A feat the hosts would want to avoid on Sunday.

ABS FC Vs El Kanemi Warriors

ABS started the season in fine form scoring goals aplenty in some of their games but failed to do so at the business end of the first round and, thus, regressed in the standings.

They will have to get all three points if they labour thoughts of challenging for the title this season.

At the other hand, starting the second half of the season with a win or draw at the Kwara Stadium Complex will boost the confidence of title contenders El Kanemi Warriors.

Wikki Tourists Vs Abia Warriors

Bala Nikyu's appointment as Wikki Tourists' head coach has been received with mixed reactions but the former Niger Tornadoes boss has raised hopes with his claim that surviving the drop is still possible for the Bauchi Elephants.

Optimism will surely return if Nikyu is able to notch up a win in his first game against Abia Warriors at the Abubakar Tafawa Balewa Stadium.

Warriors have shown improvements since Abdullahi Biffo took over the reins from Okey Emordi and the young tactician will definitely fancy his side causing an upset against an inconsistent Wikki.

Sunshine Stars Vs Lobi Stars

Five places separate Sunshine Stars and Lobi Stars on the log. The Owena Whales sit in 15th position with 24 points, while the Pride of Benue (27 points) are 10th.

A win for either Sunshine or Lobi will resuscitate their dream of playing on the continent.

The two sides have met 19 times since 2007. Both sides earned seven wins each and had five stalemates. 37 goals have been scored. Sunshine have netted 19 goals; one more than Lobi's 18.

Enugu Rangers Vs Gombe United

The glory days are back in Enugu as Rangers have amassed 10 points in their last five matches.

