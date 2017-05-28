NPFL Matchday 21: Plateau United capitalise on MFM’s slip

Plateau United 1-0 Remo Stars



Hamzat Owolabi netted the only goal as Plateau United retained their place at the top of the Nigeria Professional Football League table with a hard-fought 1-0 victory over relegation-threatened Remo Stars at the Rwang Pam Stadium.



Hamzat claimed what proved to be the winner in the 43rd minute, calmly sweeping the ball home from close range having spotted the long throw of Daniel Itodo.



The victory sees the Peace Boys move three points clear at the top of the standings.



Abia Warriors 4-0 Enugu Rangers



Sunday Adetunji was at the double as Abia Warriors stayed on track to challenge for the Nigeria Professional Football League title with a 4-0 massacre of Enugu Rangers in the Oriental Derby.



Adetunji's brace came in the 6th and 63rd minutes with Abdullahi Biiffo's wards barely breaking sweat against a wholly overmatched opponent.



Anthony Okemmiri and Obi Samson were also on target as the Ucendu Babes thrashed the Nigerian topflight champions.



Niger Tornadoes 3-0 MFM FC



Niger Tornadoes comprehensively beat MFM 3-0 in a one-sided game at the Confluence Stadium.



Wilfred Ammeh scored to give the Ikon Allah Boys the lead, before Wakili Abdullahi doubled the advantage.



Wakili topped the performance off with his second goal of the afternoon and his side’s third.



Sunshine Stars 1-0 Enyimba FC



Anthony Otegbeye's second half spot kick earned Sunshine Stars a 1-0 win at home to Enyimba ahead of a crucial run of fixtures for their survival bid.



The Owena Whales' prospects of securing a win did not look good for long periods of a lacklustre contest.



However, as has so often been the case in recent times in all competitions it was Otegbeye that came to the fore when he stepped forward to score a 67th minute penalty kick for the Austin Eguavoen-managed side.



Lobi Stars 3-0 Shooting Stars



In-form Kingsley Eduwo scored twice as Lobi Stars won 3-0 at home to Shooting Stars and extended their winning streak to three in the top tier division.



Sunday Akleche benefitted from an unselfish play by Eduwo for the third goal of the match at the Aper Aku Stadium.



Victory for the Pride of Benue pushed the Oluyole Warriors further into the relegation waters.



El Kanemi Warriors 2-1 Rivers United



Rivers United endured their eighth defeat of the season at the hands of El Kanemi Warriors.



The home side got off to a great start through former Wikki Tourists man Samuel Mathias from the penalty spot. Bala Yahuza benefitted from a scramble in the box to make it 2-0.



Onoriode Odah's goal at injury time only proved to be a consolation, as the Desert Warriors held on for three points.



Akwa United 3-0 ABS FC



Ubong Friday produced a goal and an assist as Akwa United kept pace with league leaders Plateau United by comfortably overcoming ten-man ABS 3-0 at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium.



Chukwuebuka Anaekwe was sent to the showers for a second bookable offence in the 52nd minute of action.



Goals from Musa Newman, Ubong and Gabriel Ikechukwu was enough for the Promise Keepers as Abdu Maikaba's side moved six points adrift of Plateau, who won 1-0 against Remo Stars in Jos.



Nasarawa United 2-0 Wikki Tourists



The hosts went into the contest with pressure beginning to build on coach Kabiru Dogo, but a 2-0 is likely to be enough to calm nerves.



The Solid Miners always appeared the more likely goalscorers, but it took them until 36th minute to break the deadlock, central defender Seun Sogbeso sent the ball ball beyond goalkeeper Emeka Nwabulu from the penalty spot.



Less than two minutes before the break, Adamu Hassan made it 2-0 following some good work from substitute Tayo Fabiyi and Abdulrahman Bashir.



Dogo's men had opportunities to put the game beyond doubt and were fortunate not to be punished as Wikki wasted chances of their own in the closing stages.



FC IfeanyiUbah 2-0 Kano Pillars



Godwin Obaje scored twice as Federation Cup champions FC IfeanyiUbah recorded a 2-0 victory over Kano Pillars in Nnewi.



The Anambra Warriors failed to record a single shot on target in the first ten minutes, but they improved and made the breakthrough in the 13th minute when Obaje fired home from close range, before the former Mighty Jets striker bagged his brace from the penalty spot two minutes into the second half.

