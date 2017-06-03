NPFL Matchday 22: In-form FC IfeanyiUbah visit MFM

The Olukoya Boys are boosted with the return of their recently capped strikers, but face a litmus test with the Anambra Warriors looking to continue their impressive run, in Lagos

MFM FC Vs FC IfeanyiUbah

MFM will be looking to end their three-match winless run when they lock horns with in-form FC IfeanyiUbah at the Agege Stadium.

Coach Fidelis Ilechukwu has been boosted by the return of deadly duo, Stephen Odey and Sikiru Olatunbosun after their national team engagements with the Super Eagles. The Olukoya Boys sit fourth in the standings heading into the tie.

The Anambra Warriors, who are on an unbeaten streak of eight matches have been in good form after a slow start to the campaign. The team's improved results in recent weeks have been helped by Godwin Obaje's form in front of goal.

Enyimba Vs Plateau United

It remains to be seen who has the capacity to emerge victorious when title contenders, Enyimba and Plateau United slug it out at the U.J Esuene Stadium.

Enyimba coach, Gbenga Ogunbote has reported no fresh injury concerns ahead of the tasty encounter with the league leaders. Mfon Udoh, Kelly Kester, Leonard Ogochukwu and Dare Ojo should be available for the match in Calabar.

Kennedy Boboye also has a fully fit team, with Benjamin Turba, Daniel Itodo, Dele Ajiboye, Hamzat Owolabi and Elisha Golbe all in the mood to perform.

Plateau United hope to pull away from their title rivals and Enyimba are willing to prove a point in order to make their fans happy.

Katsina United Vs Abia Warriors

Abia Warriors continue their Nigeria Professional Football League campaign with a trip to Katsina.

Katsina United's chances of survival took a major dent when they were defeated 1-0 by Gombe United at the Pantami Stadium. They cannot afford another slip-up thus, they head to the clash needing to record a victory over the Ucendu Babes.

However, that will not be simple with Abdullahi Biffo’s men already showing their strength after running out 4-0 winners against Enugu Rangers last week.

Shooting Stars Vs Sunshine Stars

Two old rivals go head-to-head when Shooting Stars make the short trip to Sunshine Stars.

By the standards of Shooting Stars, it has been an extremely disappointing season and following the defeat last week at Lobi Stars, relegation is a serious threat.

Sunshine Stars suffered heartbreak at home to Lobi but bounced back with a win over Enyimba last week and will be looking to pick themselves up with a similar strong performance at the Lekan Salami Stadium.

Remo Stars Vs Gombe United

Remo Stars will look to avoid a sixth successive league defeat when they host Gombe United at the Gateway Stadium in Sagamu.

The Sky Blue Stars recorded a fifth straight loss in the league when they were beaten 1-0 at Plateau United on May 28. They are placed 20th on the log with 19 points from 21 matches.

Gombe United claimed their seventh win in the league when they beat Katsina United. The Savannah Scorpions are placed 16th with 26 points from the same number of games with Sunday's opponent.

Wikki Tourists Vs El Kanemi Warriors

El Kanemi Warriors sit three points adrift leaders, Plateau United and there are possibilities of closing that gap if they get a positive result against Wikki Tourists this weekend.

The away side suffered a 2-1 defeat to ABS a fortnight ago but they were able to recover with a 2-1 win over Rivers United.

Meanwhile, Wikki are struggling in the bottom half of the table, which indicates that they will be determined to get maximum points this weekend.

Samuel Chukwudi and Mubarak Umar are likely to lead the attacking threat for the Bauchi Elephants, while the trio of Samuel Mathias, Dele Olorundare and Bala Yahuza would be the dangermen for the Desert Warriors.

Kano Pillars Vs Lobi Stars

While Lobi Stars sit just six points behind first placed Plateau United in the, Kano Pillars head into this fixture on the back of a 2-0 loss at FC Ifeanyi Ubah.

Pillars will be searching for consistency as they already face a battle to win the league title, following four defeats in their last five matches. Lobi Stars have won three games in a row and they look likely to hurt Sai Masu Gida at the Sani Abacha Stadium.

Kabir Balogun, Junior Lokosa and Amos Gyang should make up the forward three for Pillars, while Solomon Ogbeide could opt for Cletus Itodo in midfield, with Kingsley Eduwo, Anthony Okpotu and Sunday Akleche leading the line for the Pride of Benue.

ABS FC Vs Niger Tornadoes

