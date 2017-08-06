NPFL Matchday 33: Plateau United held in Kano

The Peace Boys were forced to share in the spoils after they were held by Sai Masu Gida in Kano, but they remain unshaken with their lead intact

Kano Pillars 1-1 Plateau United

League leaders, Plateau United were denied an away win at the Sani Abacha Stadium after a second half strike from Hamza Tiya rescued Kano Pillars as they secured a 1-1 draw.

Ibeh Johnson had given Kennedy Boboye's men the lead in the 17th minute, but for the intervention of Tiya who restored Sai Masu Gida's pride.

The result meant the Peace Boys stay in their position on the top of the log, three points ahead of second-placed MFM - who also played a stalemate at home with Enyimba.

Kano Pillars are eighth in the log with 48 points from 33 topflight encounters.

Lobi Stars 2-4 Abia Warriors

Abia Warriors stunned Lobi Stars to grab a 4-2 victory at the Aper Aku Stadium.

Kingsley Eduwo grabbed the opener in the 26th minute but Sunday Adetunji's strike before the restart began the fightback for the Ucendu Babes.

Anthony Okemmiri doubled their lead two minutes after the hour mark before Adetunji got their third - his brace - for the Umuahia outfit.

A stoppage time strike by Chinenye Agoha saw the game taken beyond the hosts who got a consolatory strike via Eduwo to see the tie end 4-2 in favour of the visitors.

Abia Warriors are 12th in the log while Lobi Stars are placed tenth in the log.

FC IfeanyiUbah 1-0 Nasarawa United

FC IfeanyiUbah got a 1-0 victory over Nasarawa United in their Nigeria Professional Football League Matchday 33 encounter in Nnewi.

An 18th minute goal from towering striker Pascal Seka condemned the Solid Miner to a loss at the Ifeanyi Ubah International Stadium.

The win sees Yaw Preko's side move two places to fifth place in the log after garnering 50 points from 33 topflight encounters while their visitors are ninth with 47 points from the same number of games.

ABS 2-0 Remo Stars

ABS condemned relegation-threatened Remo Stars to another loss after they secured a 2-0 win in their Nigerian topflight Week 33 encounter.

Goals from Samuel Oyedeji - from the penalty spot - and a late strike from Wasiu Alalade saw Henry Makinwa's men hand the Sky Blue Stars their third defeat in a row.

The visitors retain their place at the bottom of the log after garnering a meagre 29 points from 33 games, while the Ilorin outfit out of the drop zone after successfully avoiding a loss in three consecutive games.

Niger Tornadoes 1-0 El Kanemi Warriors

Niger Tornadoes were victors over El Kanemi Warriors after securing a 1-0 win at the Confluence Stadium.

A Bolaji Adeyemo 76th minute strike ensured the Ikon Allah Boys triumph over Ladan Bosso's men.

The result sees the hosts move a spot to the eighth position in the table while the Desert Warriors drop to sixth place.

Sunshine Stars 1-0 Akwa United

Sunshine Stars claimed a 1-0 victory over Akwa United at the Dipo Dina Stadium in their matchday 33 encounter.

An Ajibola Otegbeye 12th minute penalty condemned Abdu Maikaba's men to their second consecutive loss. But they still retain their position [third] in the log as they are fifth and eight points adrift second placed MFM and leaders Plateau United respectively.

Their hosts are placed 11th after collecting 45 points from 33 games.

Wikki Tourists 1-1 Enugu Rangers

Enugu Rangers played out a 1-1 draw with Wikki Tourists at the Abubakar Tafawa Balewa Stadium.

Bright Silas gave the Flying Antelopes a 15th minute lead but they were drawn levelled by a Chinedu Onyelonu 31st minute goal.

The struggling champions are 15th in the log with 43 points from 33 games with their hosts placed 13th with a point more.

Shooting Stars 2-1 Gombe United

Shooting Stars staged a come back to record a 2-1 victory over Gombe United at the Lekan Salami Stadium.

Gombe went in front in the 54th minute through Musa Usman. But Fatai Amoo's men responded with two goals within six minutes to overcome their visitors.

Seun Akinyemi converted from the spot in the 73rd minute to restore Oluyole Warriors' parity before Nojeem Olukokun secured maximum points for them with 11 minutes to go.

The results see the Ibadan side climb two spots to 14th spot while the Savannah Scorpions are 19th in the log, just above bottom-placed Remo Stars.