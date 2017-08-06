NPFL Matchday 33 Preview: Plateau United target win in Kano

The Peace Boys have continued to pick points on the road and should feel confident of doing it against Sai Masu Gida.

Kano Pillars vs. Plateau United

Kano Pillars sealed a comfortable 2-0 win over Rivers United in their rescheduled Nigeria Professional Football League match on Thursday. It was their seventh home victory in seven games which sees them sit in ninth place on the log, four points away from the final continental slot.

Plateau United also defeated Shooting Stars by the same 2-0 scoreline in Jos to remain three points clear of MFM FC at the summit of the NPFL table. Kenedy Boboye’s men have been in the habit of picking points on their away trips and such won’t be far from possible at the Sanni Abacha Stadium.

Wikki Tourists vs. Enugu Rangers

Wikki Tourists overcame Sunshine Stars 2-1 at home and are 11th on the log. They are among a long train of teams trying to avoid the drop and another home win could extend the cushion which currently stands at three points.

Enugu Rangers were able to claim the bragging rights against Rivers United thanks to a 2-1 home win. The result sees the reigning champions sit in 13th place but it’s not all too good as they are just two points from the relegation zone. It’s a long trip to Bauchi and the Flying Antelopes need to get something out of it.

Rivers United vs. Katsina United

Rivers United’s midweek loss in Kano has left them sitting in 16th place, just one place from the drop zone. It’s difficult times for Stanley Eguma but fans have faith the experienced tactician will get the job done in securing their top flight survival.

Katsina United drew 2-2 at home with ABS FC and it’s not the kind of result they would have liked as they are still in the relegation battle with 42 points. Having seen such opportunity slip at home, the Chanji Boys can only wish for the best in Enugu.

ABS FC vs. Remo Stars

With ABS securing a draw at Katsina United, Henry Makinwa will do everything possible to claim maximum points in this home tie as his side remain in 18th spot.

Remo Stars suffered a painful 1-0 defeat at home to Mountain of FC last time out, meaning they are still rooted to the bottom of the NPFL log. Time no longer seems to be on their side as they bid to survive.

Shooting Stars vs. Gombe United

Shooting Stars 2-0 loss in Jos pushed them back into the relegation zone but renewed home form in this last stretch of the season could mean Fatai Amoo’s men are out of danger at the final whistle on Sunday in Ibadan.

Gombe United could only draw at home with Lobi Stars in their last game and it’s left them still hanging in 19th place. The Savannah Scorpions are four points from safety and will need to be at their extreme best if they are to leave the ancient city with something to smile home about.

Lobi Stars vs. Abia Warriors

Lobi Stars might have drawn at Gombe United last weekend but four points behind third placed Akwa United means they still remain in the hunt for the for the continental places and a home win could see them edge closer to that.

Abia Warriors could do nothing to secure a home victory against FC Ifeanyi Ubah as both sides took a share of the spoils. The Ochendu Boys are one point away from danger and need something out of this match to avoid dropping further.

FC Ifeanyi Ubah vs. Nasarawa United

Despite picking just two points from their last two games, FC Ifeanyi Ubah are still in the mix for continental qualification. A win on Sunday afternoon would keep pressure on the frontrunners.

Nasarawa United secured a 1-0 win at home to Niger Tornadoes and they’ve joined a list of four teams all tied on 47 points. Since the race for the continental places is intense, the Solid Miners need to get something out of Nnewi.

Niger Tornadoes vs. El Kanemi Warriors

Niger Tornadoes’ 1-0 loss at Nasarawa United has seen them fall behind in the race for the continental places as they are now six points off the final spot. They couldn’t win their last home game against Abia Warriors and need to get it right this time around.

El Kanemi have not lost at home this season and they didn’t disappoint as they defeated Akwa United 1-0 last time out. Their chances of winning the NPFL title look slim as they are eight points behind Plateau United but still look poised to make it on the African stage next term.

Read More