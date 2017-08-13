NPFL Matchday 34: Remo Stars relegated!

The journey of the Sky Blue Stars in the Nigerian topflight will, this season, come to an end after they lost at home to Rivers United

Remo Stars 1-3 Rivers United

Remo Stars are confirmed for life in the Nigeria National League after they suffered a 3-1 home defeat at the hands of Rivers United in their Matchday 34 encounter on Sunday.

Bernard Ovoke weighed in with a lovely free kick to give Stanley Eguma the lead in the 15th minute of the tie.

Striker Emeka Ogbugh, then, doubled the lead for the Pride of Rivers twenty minutes after Ovoke’s opener. Esosa Igbinoba got the third for the visitors after he benefitted from a rebound.

Salefu Oche, in the 88th minute, got a consolatory goal for Fatai Osho’s men, who will now play in the Nigerian second-tier next season.

The result helped Rivers United’s fight against relegation as they are now placed 14th in the log with 45 points from 34 games, as opposed their hosts who lead from behind and have 29 points from the same number of games.

Although relegated, Remo Stars still have four more games to play in the topflight.



Katsina United 2-0 Wikki Tourists

Katsina United handed Wikki Tourists a 2-0 defeat at the Muhammadu Dikko Stadium.

Chinedu Udechukwu scored a sixth minute penalty to give the Chanji Boys the lead.

And Destiny Ashadi was on hand to convert a pass from Stephen Adah as the hosts went into the break with a two-goal lead.

Katsina United are 12th in the log, with 46 points from 34 games. While Wikki Tourists are placed 16th with two points lesser.

Enyimba 3-0 ABS

Enyimba handed ABS a 3-0 defeat at the U.J Eusene Stadium in Calabar to strengthen their bid for a continental spot.

Stanley Dimgba put the People's Elephants in front after he cushioned in a freekick from Ikechukwu Ibenegbu just after the quarter hour mark.

Eric Frimpong doubled the lead for Gbenga Ogunbote’s men with a header, off another Ibenegbu free kick, in the dying moments of the first half.

After the restart, Ibrahim Mustapha made it three nil to the hosts after benefitting from a Stephen Chukwude assist.

Enyimba are unshaken from their fourth position, while ABS have dropped to 17th in the log.



Gombe United 1-0 Kano Pillars

Kano Pillars suffered a 1-0 defeat at the hands of relegation strugglers, Gombe United.

Ibrahim Abdullahi’s long range free kick in the 51st minute handed the Savannah Scorpions victory over Sai Masu Gida.

Despite the win, Gombe United are still 19th in the log while their visitors dropped to the seventh position.



Abia Warriors 2-0 Shooting Stars

Abia Warriors secured a 2-0 victory over Shooting Stars at the Umuahia Township Stadium.

Ndifreke Effiong squeezed in the opener for Abdullahi Biffo’s men in the 13th minute.

And three minutes before the break, Alaba Osawe turned Effiong’s cross into his net to gift the Warriors a 2-0 lead into half time.

The score ended that way with the Oluyole Warriors’ bid to escape relegation handed a blow.

The result sees Abia Warriors move two places to the tenth position as they now have 47 points from 34 games while Shooting Stars dropped a massive three places to 17th in the log after taking 43 points from the same number of games.



Nasarawa United 1-0 Lobi Stars

A late goal from Buhari Jafar ensured Nasarawa United secured a victory over Lobi Stars in their Nigerian topflight encounter on Sunday.

Jafar benefitted from a goal mouth scramble to help the Solid Miner claim all maximum points.

Nasarawa United are now sixth in the log while Lobi Stars dropped a place to 11th.



Akwa United 3-0 Niger Tornadoes

Akwa United defeated Niger Tornadoes to strengthen their aim of finishing the season in the top three.

Cyril Olisema grabbed the curtain raiser for Abdu Maikaba’s side - who are missing four of their key players on national duties - from the spot.

While the second goal came through Gabriel Okechukwu just before half time. Edem Akakatang put the game beyond the visitors with his strike in the second half.

Akwa United retain their third position and have closed the gap with second-placed MFM to two points, after the Lagos side suffered a 1-0 defeat at the hands of league leaders, Plateau United.

Visitors, Tornadoes dropped one place to eight position in the log.



Enugu Rangers 1-0 Sunshine Stars

Enugu Rangers handed Sunshine Stars a 1-0 slim defeat at the Nnamdi Azikwe Stadium.

Chibuzor Madu converted from the spot to give the Flying Antelopes a lead in the 26th minute.

Enugu Rangers moved two places to the 13th spot after garnering 46 points from 34 games while visiting Sunshine slipped four places to 15th in the log. And they have collected 45 points from the same number of games.