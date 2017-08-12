NPFL Matchday 34: It’s win or burst for Remo Stars

One more loss would seal the fate of the Sagamu based team but they’ll want to keep pushing with everything they’ve got

Remo Stars vs. Rivers United

Remo Stars lost away at ABS and are just one defeat away from relegating from the Nigeria Professional Football League.

It’s been a long journey for Fatai Osho and his team but will need to get all three points in Sagamu if they are to extend their hopes of survival.

Rivers United will be disappointed with their draw at home to Katsina United because it has officially pulled them into the drop zone in 18th position. This is definitely not what last season’s runners-up would have anticipated by now but must salvage something out of this game to get out of danger.

Katsina United vs. Wikki Tourists

Katsina United will be heading to this encounter with some form of pride having gone to Port Harcourt last time out to draw 1-1 with Rivers United. They will surely want to go for maximum points on home soil as they try to stay clear of the relegation zone as they are tied with 17th placed ABS FC on 43 points, but with a better goal difference.

Wikki Tourists also claimed a 1-1 draw against last season’s champions Enugu Rangers. Bala Nikyu’s men are just one point off the drop and will need to be at their best here.

Enyimba vs. ABS FC

Enyimba secured a 0-0 draw against MFM last weekend which left a lot of enthusiasts thrilled as the Agege Stadium has been difficult to get points this term. The People’s Elephants are still in the hunt for continental qualification and should feel comfortable against their Ilorin opponents.

ABS’ 2-0 win over Remo Stars did nothing to pull them out of the relegation zone and they must conjure something special to ensure they leave Calabar happy otherwise they remain where they are or drop further down.

Gombe United vs. Kano Pillars

Gombe United succumbed to a 2-1 defeat at Shooting Stars and their hopes of survival are looking dashed as they are five points from safety. A win against Sai Masu Gida could, however, ignite some hope.

Kano Pillars could only draw at home with NPFL leaders, Plateau United but are still very much alive for continental football next term as they are just three points behind third placed Akwa United. Pillars’ away form this season has been poor and they’ll need to seek redress in this tie.

Abia Warriors vs. Shooting Stars

Abia Warriors claimed the result of matchday 33 as they thumped Lobi Stars 4-2 in Makurdi. It is the kind of result that will raise their morale and a home win against their Ibadan visitors would ensure their fight from relegation solidifies.

Shooting Stars were able to see off Gombe United in Ibadan and while they are in 14th place, they are tied on 43 points alongside Enugu Rangers, Katsina United and ABS. It’s still troubling times for the Oluyole Warriors despite their improved form and need all they can get out of Umuahia on Sunday.

Nasarawa United vs. Lobi Stars

Nasarawa United succumbed to a 1-0 loss at FC IfeanyiUbah last weekend but it hasn’t dampened their continental hopes as they are still very much in the mix. A win in front of the Lafia crowd would do them much good.

Lobi Stars will be highly disappointed at their 4-2 home loss to Abia Warriors because such was an opportunity for them to solidify their continental ambitions. They will have it all to do against their opponents who are also seeking the same objective.

El-Kanemi Warriors vs. FC Ifeanyi Ubah

El Kanemi Warriors couldn’t get a result at Niger Tornadoes as they lost 1-0. They return to base in Maiduguri and will look to their solid home form where they’ve only dropped points once all season to give them a shot at making it into the Caf competitions next season.

FC IfeanyiUbah sealed a much-needed win over Nasarawa United and it's left them trailing Akwa United by just one point for the final continental slot. Maiduguri isn’t a favourable city for results so they’ll need more than a miracle for anything to happen.

Akwa United vs. Niger Tornadoes

Akwa United narrowly lost 1-0 to Sunshine Stars in Ijebu-Ode and it’s left their position on the log in jeopardy with a host of teams jostling for continental qualification. A win in Uyo could, however, ease off some pressure.

Niger Tornadoes win at home to El Kanemi Warriors reignited their continental hopes and getting a result against one of the teams they hope to bounce out of the way to achieve their aim would certainly be extra special.

Enugu Rangers vs. Sunshine Stars

Enugu Rangers would have been pleased with their draw at Wikki Tourists last weekend but the result has not made any significant impact on the table as they remain one point off the drop zone. A win at the Cathedral would do some good.

Sunshine’s remarkable transformation under Duke Udi has continued. Their 1-0 win over Akwa United sees them sit in 11th place on 45 points and with away form improving, they could leave Enugu a happy side.