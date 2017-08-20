NPFL Matchday 35: FC IfeanyiUbah make bold statement

The Anambra Warriors overcame fellow contenders, Akwa United in Nnewi to show how ready they are for a return to the continent

FC IfeanyiUbah 1-0 Akwa United

King Osanga’s second half free kick secured a win for FC IfeanyiUbah over 10-man Akwa United in Nnewi.

The result sees the Anambra Warriors move from the seventh to fifth spot and thus, closing the gap on third-placed Promise Keepers to a point.

With three games to go, Yaw Preko’s men are evidently intensifying the fight for a return to the continent next season.

Enugu Rangers 2-1 Katsina United

Enugu Rangers secured a 2-1 victory over Katsina United at the Nnamdi Azikwe Stadium.

Goals from Chibuzor Madu and Christian Madu were enough to grab maximum points for the reigning Nigerian topflight champions. Whole Timothy Danladi grabbed the visitors’ goal from the penalty spot.

The victory sees Rangers claim three spots to the tenth position in the log while the Chanji Boys drop a massive four places to rank 16th.

Wikki Tourists 2-0 Remo Stars

Goals from Chinedu Oyelenu and Richard Jonathan secured a 2-0 victory for Wikki Tourists over Remo Stars.

The victory sees the Bauchi Elephants move a spot to 15th place with 47 points from 35 games, while their visitors, who were confirmed relegated last week, still retain their spot at the bottom of the log.



Rivers United 2-1 Enyimba

Rivers United handed a 2-1 defeat to Enyimba at the Yakubu Gowon Stadium on Sunday.

A lovely free kick from Bernard Ovoke and an Abdoulaye Kanoute strike rendered Koffi Atchou’s effort a mere consolation.

The result moves the Pride of Rivers up three spots to 11th position. While, regardless of the loss, Enyimba retain their fourth position.



ABS 2-0 Plateau United

ABS handed a 2-0 defeat to league leaders, Plateau United in Ilorin.

Goals from Samuel Oyedeji and Akinbo Segun in each half of the game sealed the Saraki Boys’ victory.

While ABS are unmoved from their 18th spot - in the relegation zone, Plateau United’s lead at the top of the table has been cut to three points.



MFM FC 1-0 Gombe Utd

MFM handed Gombe United a 1-0 defeat to keep the pressure on league leaders, Plateau United.

A 21st minute strike from Monsuru Bashiru was all that was needed for the Olukoya Boys to condemn their visitors to a loss.

The win sees them cut Plateau’s lead at the top of the table to three points. While the Savannah Scorpions are unshaken from their 19th position.



Kano Pillars 2-0 Abia Warriors

Goals from Nyima Nwagua and Rabiu Ali secured Kano Pillars all three points against Abia Warriors at the Sani Abacha Stadium on Sunday.

The result propels the Kano side to the seventh position in the log while their visitors dropped four places in the log to 14th spot.



Shooting Stars 2-0 Nasarawa United

Shooting Stars defeated Nasarawa United 2-0 at the Lekan Salami Stadium on Sunday.

Second half goals from Sunday Faleye and Abayomi Adebayo secured maximum points for Fatai Amoo’s men.

Despite the win, the Oluyole Warriors are still in 17th position while their opponents dropped two spots to sit eighth in the log.





Lobi Stars 3-2 Elkanemi Warriors

Tony Okpotu scored his third hat-trick of the season to help Lobi Stars to a 3-2 victory over El Kanemi Warriors on Sunday.

Strikes from Abraham Audu and Ibrahim Babaginda weren't enough for the Desert Warriors.

Lobi Stars have now moved two places to ninth spot while El Kanemi Warriors have dropped a spot to sixth in the log.



Sunshine Stars 2-1 Niger Tornadoes

Goals from Kehinde Adedipe and Ajibola Otegbeye were enough for Sunshine Stars to defeat Niger Tornadoes 2-1 in Ijebu-Ode

Wilfried Ammeh pulled one back from the spot for the Ikon Allah Boys but couldn't halt the Owena Whales’ juggernaut.

Sunshine Stars are now 12th in the log after moving three places up while Tornadoes slipped four spots to stay in the 13th position.



