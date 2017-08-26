NPFL Matchday 36: Gombe United hanging on for survival

The Savannah Scorpions sit on tight rope in their bid to escape the drop and need to get everything they can against their Ilorin visitors

Gombe United vs. ABS

Gombe United lost 1-0 at MFM and it leaves them in 19th place. They are six points from safety and with just two games left to wrap up the campaign, time is running out in their bid for survival.

ABS’ victory over Plateau United did a lot of good in boosting their hopes for remaining in the Nigerian topflight.

Though they are still in 18th place, they have 46 points same as Shooting Stars and Katsina United who are ahead of them on goal difference. A result in Gombe could thus lift them out of danger.

Remo Stars vs. Enugu Rangers

Remo Stars have only pride to play for following their relegation from the Nigeria Professional Football League.

They couldn’t get anything at Wikki Tourists as they lost 2-0. It’s a home tie against last season's champions and they’ll hope to get something out of it, at least to cheer their fans.

Rangers were able to claim a 2-1 win over Katsina United last weekend which propelled them to 10th place in the table. It might be a happy moment for the Flying Antelopes but they are just three points above 17th placed Shooting Stars, meaning all isn’t safe just yet. They must therefore get something out of Sagamu.

Enyimba vs. Wikki Tourists

Enyimba could not get the better of Rivers United as they lost 2-1 in Port Harcourt. Akwa United’s 2-1 victory over Lobi Stars on Friday night means the seven-time Nigerian champions are three points behind the final continental slot. A win in Calabar would therefore see them level up with their rival.

Wikki’s win over Remo Stars hasn’t really done much to improve their current position as they are in 15th spot, one point from the drop zone. The Bauchi Elephants haven’t been impressive on the road this term and might struggle here.

Abia Warriors vs. MFM

Abia Warriors fell to Kano Pillars at the Sani Abacha Stadium and are one point from the relegation zone. This home encounter is thus an avenue for them to make amends in a bid to pull clear of danger.

MFM’s victory over Gombe United at the Agege Stadium cut their deficit to Plateau United at the top to three points. The Olukoya Boys have been poor away from home, losing 12 times. They will need to be at their best here if they are to continue their title hunt.

Nasarawa United vs. Kano Pillars

Nasarawa United’s 2-0 loss to Shooting Stars has left them trailing by seven points in the race for continental football next season. With time gradually running out, a win in Lafia would be very vital to their ambitions.

Kano Pillars had the better of Abia Warriors last time out but Akwa United’s victory over Lobi Stars means they are six points from the final continental slot in seventh position. Sai Masu Gida haven’t done well away from home and it’s got to worry them here.

El Kanemi Warriors vs. Shooting Stars

El Kanemi lost 3-2 to Lobi Stars and in Makurdi last Sunday but are still in the hunt for continental football next season as they are just five points behind Akwa United in sixth place.

Shooting Stars were victorious over Nasarawa United at home but it has still left them rooted in 17th place. Maiduguri has been a tough place to get a result this season so the Oluyole Warriors will probably have to go the extra mile to grab a positive result from there.

Niger Tornadoes vs. FC IfeanyiUbah

Niger Tornadoes were powerless to stop Sunshine Stars claiming a 2-1 win in their last game. The result has pushed them down to 13th place with just two points separating them from the relegation zone. Their continental dreams are all but over and the aim now should be survival.

FC IfeanyiUbah were victorious over Akwa United in Nnewi which initially moved them within a point of the Promise Keepers. However the Uyo outfit's win over Lobi Stars means it’s up to four points now. The Anambra Warriors thus need to get a result in Lokoja to keep their continental dreams alive.

Katsina United vs. Sunshine Stars

Katsina’s loss to Enugu Rangers last time out has put them in serious trouble as they are tied on same points with Shooting Stars and ABS. Only superior goal difference is what is keeping them out of relegation trouble and the Chanji Boys know anything other than a win is further trouble.

Sunshine’s triumph over Niger Tornadoes was able to push them to 12th position and while they are still not safe, their improved form under coach Duke Udi in this last stretch of the campaign could be a confidence booster in their Katsina visit.