NPFL Matchday 36: Gombe United keep slim survival hope alive

The Savannah Scorpions beat the Saraki Boys to avoid being demoted and must win their remaining ties to stand a chance of retaining an elite status

Gombe United 2-1 ABS

Gombe United saw off the challenge of ABS as the won 2-1 in Sunday’s Nigerian topflight encounter.

Wasiu Alalade’s 38th minute goal for the visitors was sandwiched by Musa Usman’s brace in the 15th and 63rd minutes of the tie.

The result means the Savannah Scorpions can still have a bit of hope as regards retaining their topflight status next season as they are now four points adrift safety as they will look to fight for six points in the remaining two games of the season.

Remo Stars 1-2 Enugu Rangers

Enugu Rangers wreaked more havoc on already relegated Remo Stars after they defeated them 2-1 at the Sagamu Stadium on Sunday.

A brace from Bobby Clement was enough for the Flying Antelopes as Akeem Taiwo’s 58th minute strike for the hosts was mere consolation.

Rangers are now placed eighth in the Nigeria Professional Football League table with 52 points from 36 games.



Enyimba 4-0 Wikki Tourists

Enyimba outclassed Wikki Tourists 4-0 in their Nigeria Professional Football League clash at the U.J Eusene Stadium on Sunday.

Ikechukwu Ibenegbu, Chinonso Okonkwo, Stephen Chukwude and Stanley Dimgba all found the target as Gbenga Ogunbote’s men continued to pile more pressure on Akwa United for the last continental slot.

The result see them pull level, on 57 points, with the third-placed Uyo side while their visitors dropped two places to 15th in the log.





Abia Warriors 1-0 MFM

Arinze Nwangwu’s 67th minute strike was all Abia Warriors needed to conquer title hopeful, MFM 1-0 at the Umuahia Township Stadium.

The result sees the Olukoya Boys trail league leaders, Plateau United - who could only afford a draw at home to Rivers United - by four points. While their hosts are up four places to 14th spot.

El Kanemi Warriors 1-1 Shooting Stars

Abayomi Adebayo’s late strike ensured Shooting Stars leave Maiduguri with a vital away point after they forced El Kanemi Warriors to a 1-1 draw.

Ibrahim Babangida had opened scoring for the Desert Warriors three minutes after the break before the Adebayo saved the day for the Oluyole Warriors.

The result sees El Kanemi drop a place to seventh while their Ibadan counterparts move to 16th in the log.

Katsina United 2-0 Sunshine Stars

Katsina United defeated Sunshine Stars 2-0 in their Nigerian topflight encounter at the Mohammed Dikko Stadium on Sunday.

A pair of penalties by Chinedu Udechukwu ensured the Chanji Boys dispatch the Owena Whales.

The result sees the hosts move three places to 16th while Duke Udi’s men are now 15th in the log.

Nasarawa United 1-0 Kano Pillars

A first half injury time goal by Adamu Hassan saw Nasarawa United topple Kano Pillars in Sunday’s topflight encounter.

And the result sees the Solid Miners move two places to sixth place while their Kano counterparts now occupy the ninth spot in the log.