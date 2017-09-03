NPFL Matchday 37: MFM eye Plateau United slip

A win in Bauchi, regardless of what the Olukoya Boys play in Lagos, would enthrone the Peace Boys as NPFL winners, so they hope for Plateau's fall

MFM vs. Nasarawa United

MFM succumbed to a 1-0 defeat in their last outing away to Abia Warriors and are four points behind Plateau United who could only draw at home to Rivers United. If the Olukoya Boys win, they could reduce the gap to one point, meaning the race for the title goes right down to the wire.

Nasarawa United are still one of the teams that are aiming to topple Akwa United from the final continental slot. They currently sit in fifth place and four points behind. If the Solid Miners want to achieve this goal, they must get a result in Lagos.

Katsina United vs. Remo Stars

Katsina United secured a comfortable 2-0 home win over Sunshine Stars which has left them in 14th place, two points away from the relegation zone. Another game in front of their own supporters against the already relegated Remo could be another chance to gain maximum points.

Remo Stars’ exit from the Nigeria Professional Football League was confirmed when they lost 3-1 at home to Rivers United on Matchday 34. Since then they have lost away to Wikki Tourists and at home to Enugu Rangers. The men from Sagamu have not been at their best and this could be another struggle.

Enugu Rangers vs. Enyimba

Rangers’ 2-1 win over Remo Stars has eased relegation fears as they have moved up to eighth place and are now five points clear of danger. Victory against the seven-time NPFL champions at the Cathedral would all but confirm their survival status.

Enyimba are in fourth place tied on points with Akwa United. With the Promise Keepers travelling to Ibadan to face Shooting Stars, a result in Enugu could mean the People’s Elephant move a place up.

Wikki Tourists vs. Plateau United

Wikki Tourists lie in 17th spot which is danger already and time isn’t on their side anymore. This means they need to get all the possible points to ensure they get out of troubled waters.

Plateau United drew 1-1 last weekend with Rivers United and it’s not the kind of result Kennedy Boboye would have liked because it gives MFM the chance to close the gap if they defeat Nasarawa United in Lagos. This means the Peace Boys must not head back to Jos empty handed if they are to have a comfortable margin heading into the final day of the season that determines where the NPFL crown will go to.

Rivers United vs. Gombe United

Three points separate Rivers United from the drop zone and while their draw at Plateau United was commendable, a home win against the struggling Savannah Scorpions could guarantee their survival depending on results elsewhere.

Gombe were able see off ABS, winning 2-1 but it has not put them in a comfortable position as they are in 19th place, fourth points from safety. If they can’t get a win in Port Harcourt while hoping other results favour them, it could mean the end of the NPFL journey.

ABS vs. Abia Warriors

ABS’ defeat in Gombe has left them hanging in 18th place and while they might be just a point away from safety, the Ilorin outfit must not leave any stone unturned in this game if they are to secure survival with just one matchday left to go.

Abia Warriors defeated MFM 1-0 in Umuahia to move up to 11th place with 50 points. Relegation fears are easing for the Warriors and a result here could all but guarantee their safety.

Kano Pillars vs. El Kanemi Warriors

Pillars were looking strong for continental football some weeks back but with just one game left to play, they are six points from the final spot. They could claim a comfortable home win here but they will need to rely on the misfortunes of others to keep that dream alive.

El Kanemi are also in the hunt for continental football next season but are better placed than their hosts as they are in seventh place and four points from reaching their aim. The only problem for the Desert Warriors is their poor away form which they’ll need to address here.

Shooting Stars vs. Akwa United

Shooting Stars claimed a 1-1 draw with El Kanemi at far away Maiduguri last weekend and it drew applause as it’s a difficult place to get results. The Oluyole Warriors are just one place off the drop zone but have been getting maximum points at home recently and they’ll be confident of doing it in front of the Ibadan crowd again.

Lobi Stars vs. Niger Tornadoes

