NSL: Isibania gives away points to Police FC

National Super League side Isibania FC is set to hand Police FC a walkover after failing to travel following financial constraints.

The Nyanza-based side was promoted this season and has done remarkably well considering the fact that most of its players had not tasted a top tier football. Goal understands the team failed to raise enough funds to help travel to Nairobi where they were scheduled to play Police at Camp Toyoyo from 2pm.

This comes a few days after another team from that region, Palos FC, dissolved after going bankrupt. Most teams, even in the top tier, are facing financial challenges and some, like Chemelil Sugar, have not paid players salaries for months.

Following this development, only one match will be played and that will be between Kibera Black Stars, who will be entertaining relegated Moyas. The league will come to a close this weekend with Wazito, Vihiga United and Ushuru eying promotion.