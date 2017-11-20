NSL: KCB praying for miracles in promotion race

The Bankers drew one-all with St. Joseph Youth to allow Wazito open a three-point advantage over them in third place

KCB’s hopes of making a comeback to Kenyan Premier League suffered yet another blow after dropping two vital points over the weekend.

The Bankers drew one-all with St. Joseph Youth on Sunday to allow Wazito open a three-point advantage over them in third place.

With only a leg to go, KCB must now win their last match by over seven goals and hope that Wazito lose to Kenya Police for them to book a play-off berth against Thika United.

KCB are fourth on the log with 74 points, three adrift of Wazito, who are tied on the same points with Vihiga United.

Leaders Ushuru enjoys a single point advantage at the summit as they prepare to wind up the season with a tough match against Vihiga United.

But for KCB, they must balance their accounts by beating Modern Coast Rangers by at least eight goals and pray that Police shoot down Wazito FC in the other decisive match.

Another favorable result for the Bankers will be an Ushuru triumph over Vihiga United. But even with that, they must beat Modern Coast by over 14 goals to deny the Vihiga County side a place in the KPL next season.

Top two teams will gain automatic qualification to the top tier with third placed-finisher taking on Thika United in the two-legged (home and away) play-off to complete the 18-team KPL league next season.