The bankers were the better side in this early kick-off fixture getting maximum points to dislodge Wazito FC from fourth spot

Kenya Commercial Bank laboured to a 3-0 win over GFE 105 in a National Super League match played on Saturday.

The bankers were the better side in this early kick-off fixture played at Camp Toyoyo grounds. Chrispinus Onyango put the bankers ahead before David Owino made it 2-0.

Defender Simon Abuko, formerly with AFC Leopards, added the third to see his side move above Wazito in the league table.

The bankers are now placed fourth but on goal difference.