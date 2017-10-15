NSL leaders KCB out to extend lead

The Bankers took charge of the league after beating Vihiga United 1-0 last week to take their point tally to 64 points from 29 matches

National Super League leaders, KCB will be out to stretch their lead when they host Bidco United at Camp Toyoyo on Sunday.

The Bankers took charge of the league after beating Vihiga United 1-0 last week to take their point tally to 64 points from 29 matches.

They will face a Bidco United who are a distant 15th with 28 points from 30 matches.

Second-placed Vihiga United will be in action against FC Talanta at Camp Toyoyo, in one of two matches set to be aired live on free to air channel Bamba Sports.

Meanwhile, Wazito is set to play Modern Coast Rangers in the first live match of the day. The hosts edged out a resurgent St Joseph Youth 1-0 last time out to get themselves back in contention for promotion.

Wazito is fourth with 59 points, five less than league leaders KCB. Modern Coast, on the other hand, is 14th with 31 points.

Kibera Black Stars who lost to Ushuru in their last outing will be up against Administration Police at Hope Centre, Kawangware. AP meanwhile, will be out to build on a 0-0 stalemate with Nakuru All-Stars in their last match.

Nairobi City Stars will be up against MOSCA who beat Talanta 2-1 in their last outing.

Promotion favorites Nairobi Stima will also be on the road to face Agro Chemical in Muhoroni. Stima lost footing in their bid for promotion, having won only once in their last four outings. A win away from home could be a catalyst for better results to come. Agro will also be hoping for a positive result to get themselves out of the relegation bracket.

At the Kipchoge Keino Stadium in Eldoret, GFE 105 will host St Joseph Youth as Nakuru All-Stars take on visiting Isibania at Afraha Stadium. Kenya Police will also host Ushuru at the Karuturi grounds in Naivasha.