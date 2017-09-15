NSL leaders Vihiga United held by GFE 105

Vihiga United who are leading the lower tier standing with 55 points are on course of gaining promotion to the Kenyan Premier League

National Super League leaders Vihiga United were held by GFE 105 as the sides battled to a 0-0 draw.

Vihiga United who are leading the lower tier standing with 55 points are on course of gaining promotion to the Kenyan Premier League but their endurance has been tested by the other sides who are not going down easy.

A brace from Patrick Ndwiga and Vincent Odongo goal gave Nairobi Stima a 3-0 win against Isibania while a goal apiece from Piston Mutamba and second half substitute Zachary Gathu were enough for Wazito to down hard fighting Bidco United 2-1 at Camp Toyoyo

The win pushed Wazito point tally to 43 even though they didn’t move a place with while Bidco who scored a consolation through Godfrey Ouma are 15th on the log with 22 points.

At Mbaraki Stadium, Mombasa, troubled Ushuru came from a goal down to force a one all draw against hosts Modern Coast Rangers.

Abdalla Mdeka scored early in the first half but an Alex Sunga strike with about 25 minutes to go, ensured Ken Kenyatta picked a point on the road.

Nairobi City Stars have held to a one all draw by Kibera Black Stars at Camp Toyoyo.

Ezekiel Odera scored in the fourth minute to give the Kawangware based side a deserved lead, but with 15 minutes to go, Wilson Njuguna fired home to hand his side a valuable point.

Olesu Tetieh scored a brace with Sajad Aslam and Samuel Muringu scoring a goal apiece to give Mosca a 4-0 win against Agro Chemicals.

In other results, Kenya Police registered a 2-1 win against FC Talanta. Vihiga United, Nairobi Stima and KCB occupy the first three positions on the log.