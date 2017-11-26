NSL in numbers, meanest defence and top scorers

The tax collectors failed on the final hurdle after going down 1-0 to champions, Vihiga United

Ushuru FC finished the 2017 National Super League season with the highest number of goals scored despite finishing a distant third.

The tax collectors failed on the final hurdle after going down 1-0 to champions, Vihiga United.

But despite finishing third behind Wazito, Ushuru forced watched as their opponents retrieve the ball at the back of the net 62 times.

Wazito hit the back of the 60 goals. while champions Vihiga United scored 56 goals, three more than KCB who finished fourth after failing to register favourable results in the last five games.

No other side managed to score more than 50 goals in the 36 rounds.

Relegated Agro Chemicals and MOSCA scored the least number of goals, after hitting the back of the net 23 and 26 times respectively.

The champions had the best defence having conceded just 16 goals the entire season meaning they had a healthy goal difference of forty.

Surprisingly, Wazito, Ushuru and KCB conceded 25 goals each to emerge second best.

The administration had the worst defense having conceded 61 goals, one more than MOSCA two more than St Josephs.