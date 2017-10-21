NSL round up: Ushuru breaks KCB account

Administration Police shot fellow officer, Kenya Police four times to one reply at the same venue earlier on

Ushuru FC made a statement of intent tafter hammering fellow National Super League title contenders KCB 4-1 at Camp Toyoyo.

After a barren first half, Ken Kenyatta coached side took the lead in the 47th minute courtesy of Benson Amianda, to revive their chances of promotion back to the Kenyan Premier League next year.

Nelson Marosowe doubled the taxmen’s advantage via a header before Amianda completed his brace in the 65th minute. Bill Oporia made it four with his first touch of the ball after coming on in the 78th minute with the bankers getting their consolation through Kevin Migele.

Administration Police shot fellow officers, Kenya Police four times to one reply at the same venue earlier on.

Benjamin Megason opened the scoring a few seconds to the break before Joseph Oyule doubled the advantage eight minutes after the restart.

Substitute Clinton Kinanga scored the third for the Charles Omondi led the side in the 63rd minute before completing his brace with a controversial second goal in the 87th minute. Humphrey Alemba scored the consolation for his side.

Alex Waiswa scored in the 85th minute to give Palos maximum points against bottom-placed Mosca while Modern Coast Rangers defeated GFE 2-0 while Bidco United defeated FC Talanta 3-2 in the other result.

Nairobi Stima will play Nakuru All Stars On Sunday as Isibania tackling Kibera Black Stars.