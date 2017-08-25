NSL Round Up: Vihiga United and Ushuru register vital wins

League Leaders Vihiga United also edged out St Joseph Youth 2-1 to retain top spot with 50 points, four points above Ushuru

Vihiga United and Ushuru continued their quest for promotion with wins over St Joseph Youth and Isibania respectively.

MOSCA, meanwhile, got their first win of the season, edging out Modern Coast Rangers 2-1 at the Kenyatta Stadium in Machakos.

Former Nairobi City Stars midfielder Oscar Mbugua scored a brace, both goals from set pieces, to see Ushuru FC past Isibania. The match was played at the Camp Toyoyo Grounds as from 4.15 pm.

Ushuru retains second place with 46 points from 21 matches. League Leaders Vihiga United also edged out St Joseph Youth 2-1 to retain top spot with 50 points, four above Ushuru.

It was, however, a bad day in office for Nairobi Stima, who lost 2-1 to Bidco United at the Thika sub-county Stadium. David Juma and Anthony Mbuthia were on target for Bidco. Wazito also lost footing after being held to a 0-0 stalemate by Palos at the Moi Stadium in Kisumu.

At the Kenyatta Stadium in Machakos, MOSCA got their first win of the season, edging out Modern Coast Rangers 2-1.

Olesuh Tetieh and Dennis Ogolla were on target for MOSCA with Alfred Omondi getting an equalizer for Modern Coast. MOSCA, however, is still rooted at the bottom of the log with only seven points from 20 matches.

Kenya Police’s five match winning run was halted when the law enforcers were held to a 1-1 draw by Kibera Black Stars. David Owoch scored for Police, with Wilson Njuguna replying for Black Stars to ensure a share of the spoils.