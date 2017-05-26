NSL roundup: Wazito win to level Vihiga United

Three matches were played on Friday in the National Super League at two venues with a total of five goals scored.

Frank Ouna led Wazito FC to 2-1 win against GFE 105 at Camp Toyoyo. The visitors struck first blood through Zeka Wakoli after suspect defending, but minutes before halftime Piston Mutamba scored his 10th goal of the season after good work on the right by Joakim Omollo. Wasteful Waithera Joseph sealed maximum points with individual brilliance to send his team level on points with Vihiga United at 31.

At the same venue, KCB managed to defeat hosts Administration Police by a solitary goal scored in the first-half through Onyango Chrispin. The hardworking bankers will however feel lucky after the referee failed to spot a clear handball later on in their danger zone. The result, nevertheless, ensures the fifth placed bankers are on 28 points, with their opponents dropping to 12th position with 17 points.

In Mombasa’s Mbaraki Stadium, hosts Modern Coast Rangers defeated visitors Agro Chemicals by a solitary goal.