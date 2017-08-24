NSL side Wazito unveils betting firm as official partners

The lower league club have confirmed that they have reached an agreement with Dafabet to support the club this season

Betting firm Dafabet are the new sponsors of National Super League side Wazito FC.

The lower league club have confirmed the new development in a statement obtained by Goal. “Dafabet has been named Wazito FC betting partner, providing the club an opportunity to earn revenues and fans connected wagering activity.”

Wazito Chief Executive Luthers Mokua said during the ceremony that he was proud of the new achievements. “We are very pleased to partner with such a prominent and well recognized international brand.

"This new deal shows confidence in our club and what we are set to achieve. We are sure both parties will enjoy a successful association.”

The CEO added that Wazito FC has been tirelessly looking for support from corporate. “We are hopeful that this partnership with Dafabet is the beginning of corporate interest in our brand. We look forward to a successful association that will ensure we build a great club together.”

Dafabet is the flagship brand of Asia Betting & Gaming Enterprises Limited offering live sports betting, virtual games and jackpot games via web, SMS, mobile and in store.

Some of the clubs it has partnerships with include Leicester City, Burnley FC, Sunderland FC, Celtics and Blackburn Rovers.