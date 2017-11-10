NSL top dogs out for maximum points

The Bankers are fourth with 70 points, and any slip up against the power men might as well kill their promotion hopes



National Super League top dogs will be eyeing maximum points in the eight matches lined up this weekend all across the country.

Leaders Ushuru who are at the summit of the 19-team table will be away at Kisumu to play Palos.

The tax men fell 2-1 against Nairobi City Stars in their last outing, and coach Ken Kenyatta is hoping his side will have the guts to bounce back from that shocking defeat.



KCB will be playing Nairobi Stima in another high profile. The Bankers are fourth with 70 points, and any slip up against the power men might as well kill their promotion hopes.

The match will be staged at Camp Toyoyo on Sunday and it will be live alongside that of Talanta against Isibania.



Agro Chemicals hopes to win against GFE 105 to boost their survival hopes.

Other fixtures involves Nakuru All Stars against third placed Wazito, while Nairobi City Stars will tackle Administration Police.



Kibera Black Stars will play Modern Coast Rangers as Kenya Police play host to St. Josephs Youth. On Monday, Mosca will face Bidco United.

Second placed Vihiga United will have a rest day this weekend.