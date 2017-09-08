NSL: Ushuru FC to pile pressure on NSL leaders Vihiga United

Vihiga United are top of the table with 51 points, though they have dropped five points from a possible six in their last two games

Ushuru FC will have a perfect chance to cut Vihiga United's lead at the top of National Super League (NSL) to within a point when they take on St. Joseph on Saturday.

The taxmen, who are four points adrift of leaders Vihiga United, will tackle relegation candidates, St. Joseph at Camp Toyoyo on Saturday, a day before the County government side takes on fifth placed Wazito FC in a tough duel that can go either way.

Vihiga United are top of the table with 51 points, though they have dropped five points from a possible six in their last two games; losing 1-0 to Nairobi Stima on August 30 before being held to a 1-1 draw by Modern Coast Rangers two days ago.

Unlike Vihiga United, Ushuru are yet to lose a game since July 26 when they succumbed to a 2-3 defeat at the hands of the lower tier leaders.

Former Kenyan Premier League side, KCB will also have a chance to leap frog third placed Nairobi Stima when they take on Kenya Police in the first of the double header at Camp Toyoyo on Saturday.

The Bankers are currently fourth, just a point behind Nairobi Stima who will play Administration Police on Sunday.

Below are the full fixtures of the NSL round of 25 matches.

Saturday: Kenya vs Police (Camp Toyoyo), Ushuru vs St. Joseph's Youth (Camp Toyoyo), MOSCA GFE 105 (Machakos)

Sunday: Bidco United vs Modern Coast Rangers (Thika), Vihiga United Wazito (Mumias), Talanta Kibera Black Stars (Camp Toyoyo), Administration Police vs Nairobi Stima (Camp Toyoyo), Nairobi City Stars vs Nakuru AllStars (Camp Toyoyo0, Palos vs Agro Chemical (Kisumu)