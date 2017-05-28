NSL: Ushuru FC suffer shock defeat to FC Talanta

Ten goals were scored in six National Super League matches played on Saturday across the country.

Ken Kenyatta led Ushuru FC suffered a shock 2-1 defeat at home against FC Talanta. Ronny Katumanga and Vincent Wasambo scored the goals for the visitors with the home team scoring courtesy of Odhiambo Barrack. Ushuru remains fourth with 28 points, four behind leaders Vihiga United, who were held to a barren draw by Palos FC.

David Oluoch and Ogada Onyango were on target as Kenya Police held hosts Isibania FC to a 2-2 draw. In the match played at Awendo Green Stadium, the hosts scored through Wycliffe Omonge and Ismael Abdalla. Nairobi Stima moved to second with 32 points after winning against Kibera Black Stars by a solitary goal.

St Josephs and Nakuru All Stars played to a one all draw, with Bidco United and Nairobi City Stars also playing to a barren draw.