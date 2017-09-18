NSL: Ushuru reap big as Nairobi City Stars fall

Ushuru FC needed a 37th minute strike by Andrew Murunga to down fellow promotion hopefuls Wazito FC by at Camp Toyoyo

Four matches were played on Monday in the National Super League across the country.

Ushuru FC needed a 37th minute strike by Andrew Murunga to down fellow promotion hopefuls Wazito by a solitary goal at Camp Toyoyo.

Prior to the match, the Ken Kenyatta led side had fallen 2-1 to St Josephs and drawn away to Modern Coast Rangers. The tax men are now third on the log with 51 points.

Earlier at the same venue, Administration Police completed a double against Mombasa-based Modern Coast Rangers after winning by a solitary goal. A Robert Jagero strike was all that they needed to down the visitors, who lost a host of chances.

Nairobi City Stars failed to get past Kenya Police as they fell 3-0 to further dent their promotion hopes. Goals from James Gachoka and David Oluoch, who scored a brace, were enough to reduce the Kawangware-based side to mere competitors.

In Kisumu, Nairobi-based side Kibera Black Stars needed goals from Wilson Njuguna and Esan Karani to defeat hosts Palos 2-1. Michael Owino had scored for the Kisumu-based side the opener that unfortunately turned out to be a consolation.