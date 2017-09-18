NSL: Ushuru reap big as Nairobi City Stars fall

Four matches were played on Monday in the National Super League across the country.
Ushuru FC needed a 37th minute strike by Andrew Murunga to down fellow promotion hopefuls Wazito by a solitary goal at Camp Toyoyo.
Prior to the match, the Ken Kenyatta led side had fallen 2-1 to St Josephs and drawn away to Modern Coast Rangers. The tax men are now third on the log with 51 points.
Earlier at the same venue, Administration Police completed a double against Mombasa-based Modern Coast Rangers after winning by a solitary goal. A Robert Jagero strike was all that they needed to down the visitors, who lost a host of chances.
Nairobi City Stars failed to get past Kenya Police as they fell 3-0 to further dent their promotion hopes. Goals from James Gachoka and David Oluoch, who scored a brace, were enough to reduce the Kawangware-based side to mere competitors.
In Kisumu, Nairobi-based side Kibera Black Stars needed goals from Wilson Njuguna and Esan Karani to defeat hosts Palos 2-1. Michael Owino had scored for the Kisumu-based side the opener that unfortunately turned out to be a consolation.