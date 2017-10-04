NSL: Ushuru remain hopeful for promotion back to KPL

Ushuru tactician, Ken Kenyatta says they are working hard to ensure the team gets back in the top tier next season

Ushuru FC are in high spirits ahead of National Super League title run in.

The taxmen are currently placed in the third position, a point behind joint leaders Vihiga United and KCB.

Ushuru tactician, Ken Kenyatta says they are working hard to ensure the team gets back in the top tier next season.

"This cannot be achieved by one person; it is a collective responsibility, from the management down to the players.

“In training, the lads are giving absolutely everything to ensure they are in great shape when it comes to matches. And that is the main reason why we have been doing well of late, everyone is eyeing promotion.”

Kenyatta further warned that any slip up will be costly to his side: “The competition is stiff and one mistake can definitely cost you."

The tax collectors were relegated last season alongside Nairobi City Stars after finishing in the second last position.