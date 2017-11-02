NSL: Ushuru smash past FC Talanta to reclaim top spot

The tax collectors regained top spot in National Super League after they beat Talanta in a match played on Wednesday

Ushuru FC regained their top spot in National Super League after they beat FC Talanta 2-0 in a league match played on Wednesday.

Fan Ngaira and Benson Amianda scored a goal apiece as Ushuru edged out a hard fighting FC Talanta 2-0. Talanta had dictated proceedings in the opening half hour, confining the taxmen to their own half.

Fan Ngaira smashed in a half-volley after Talanta goalkeeper Peter Mageto failed to effectively clear his lines from a corner kick.

Eric Kapaito would give the Ushuru defense hard times in search of an equalizer. The Communications Authority sponsored side would, however, be undone by the second goal for Ushuru. Benson Amianda scored from the spot after Kenneth Githinji was adjudged to have handled the ball inside the 18-yard box.

Bidco United edged out Nairobi City Stars 2-0. Heritier Luvualu opened the scores in the 30th minute with a left-foot shot after being set up by Edwin Walumoli.

The home side would rue hard luck; hitting the woodwork twice in pursuit of an equalizer. Efforts from Victor Ochieng and Ezekiel Odera ricocheted off the crossbar on two occasions, muzzling the hosts’ chances of a comeback.

Edwin Walumoli would then a score a late goal for Bidco, lobbing over City Stars goalie Victor Odhiambo, who was way off his line. The win was Bidco’s second in a row, after a 3-1 win over FC Talanta in their last match in Thika.

In an early kick-off that got underway at 11 am, KCB dispatched Administration Police 3-1. A brace by Kevin Migele and a goal by Teddy Osok from the spot saw KCB temporarily move top of the log before Ushuru’s win over Talanta.