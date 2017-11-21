Nuggets head coach Malone suspended for one game

Michael Malone will serve a one-game suspension when his Denver Nuggets face the Sacramento Kings.

Denver Nuggets head coach Michael Malone was suspended for one game for making contact with an official in Sunday's 127-109 loss to the Los Angeles Lakers.

Malone will serve his suspension on Monday against the Sacramento Kings. Both Malone and forward Nikola Jokic were ejected for their actions.

Malone has served as Nuggets head coach since 2015, having previously coached the Kings.

Denver (9-7) are also without star power forward Paul Millsap, who is out with a left wrist sprain, while trying to avoid a second straight loss.

The Nuggets are currently tied for fifth in the Western Conference standings.