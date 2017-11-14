IN NUMBERS: Argentina's dominance over Nigeria at senior level

As the Super Eagles prepare for their eighth meeting with Argentina in Tuesday’s international friendly, Goal gives an account how Nigeria have fared against the South Americans in numbers.

1. Nigeria have only defeated Argentina once. That was during an international friendly played on June 1, 2011, where Samson Siasia’s men triumphed 4-1 in Abuja. Ikechukwu Uche’s brace plus strikes from Obinna Nsofor and Emmanuel Emenike subdued La Albiceleste. Mauro Boselli got the only goal for the Argentines.

2. This accounts for the number of times Argentina have defeated Nigeria 1-0. After the 2010 Fifa World Cup where the Super Eagles lost by that slim margin, games between both teams have produced a minimum of four goals.

Siasia More

Samson Siasia is the first Nigerian to score against Argentina senior national team



4. Nigeria have been to the World Cup five times, and four out of those have they come across the Argentina (USA 94, Korea/Japan 02, South Africa 10, Brazil 14). Unfortunately, the west Africans have lost on all four occasions.