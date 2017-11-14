IN NUMBERS: Argentina's dominance over Nigeria at senior level
As the Super Eagles prepare for their eighth meeting with Argentina in Tuesday’s international friendly, Goal gives an account how Nigeria have fared against the South Americans in numbers.
1. Nigeria have only defeated Argentina once. That was during an international friendly played on June 1, 2011, where Samson Siasia’s men triumphed 4-1 in Abuja. Ikechukwu Uche’s brace plus strikes from Obinna Nsofor and Emmanuel Emenike subdued La Albiceleste. Mauro Boselli got the only goal for the Argentines.
2. This accounts for the number of times Argentina have defeated Nigeria 1-0. After the 2010 Fifa World Cup where the Super Eagles lost by that slim margin, games between both teams have produced a minimum of four goals.
Samson Siasia is the first Nigerian to score against Argentina senior national team
4. Nigeria have been to the World Cup five times, and four out of those have they come across the Argentina (USA 94, Korea/Japan 02, South Africa 10, Brazil 14). Unfortunately, the west Africans have lost on all four occasions.
Claudio Caniggia, Ikechukwu Uche, Lionel Messi, Ahmed Musa are the players who have registered two goals in a game involving both sides. The first match between Argentina and Nigeria saw Caniggia’s brace help the former to a 2-1 victory. While Uche scored twice to help the Super Eagles humiliate the Albiceleste 4-1 in a friendly encounter. At the Brazil 2014 World Cup, Musa had responses to the questions Messi asked Vincent Enyeama in the final group game.
5. Out of the seven encounters played between both sides, the South Americans have won on five occasions. The first defeat was during a group game at the USA 1994 World Cup when Claudio Caniggia’s brace erased Samson Siasia’s eighth-minute opener. Korea/Japan 2002 was another occasion where Argentina showed their superiority with Gabriel Batistuta’s 63rd minute strike the only difference. The South Americans continued their dominance at the South Africa 2010 Fifa World Cup through Gabriel Heinze. Before their last triumph [Brazil 2014] which was masterminded by Lionel Messi, the Super Eagles lost 3-1 to Argentina in a friendly played on September 6, 2011.
7. The number of goals scored by the Super Eagles against Argentina. Strikes from Ikechukwu Uche and Ahmed Musa (two each), Samson Siasia, Victor Obinna and Emmanuel Emenike make up the seven goals from the three-time African champions.
19. The number of goals scored in encounters involving both sides. 10 have been scored in the World Cup, none in their Confederation Cup meeting (1995) and nine in two friendlies. Also, this number accounts for the yellow cards issued in previous meetings between both teams.