Nwakaeme’s screamer leads Hapoel Beer Sheva to victory

The striker scored a stunner to start a fightback for his side as they edge closer to an European topflight competition ticket

Anthony Nwakaeme scored a screamer as Hapoel Beer Sheva defeated Maribor 2-1 in a Uefa Champions League playoff encounter on Wednesday evening.

Marcos Tavares grabbed the curtain raiser for the visitors before a moment of brilliance from the Nigerian forward restored parity for the Isreali topflight outfit.

Nwakaeme pounced on a half clearance by a Maribor defender before releasing an instinctive first time dipping effort which left goalkeeper Jasmin Handanovic clueless. His goal triggered raucous cheers from the spectators at the Turner Stadium.

And their victory was wrapped up after Shir Tzedek converted from the spot on the stroke of half time.

The goal was the former Petrolul Ploieşti striker’s fourth in five Champions League qualifying games. He and compatriot John Ogu were on from start to finish of the encounter.

The 2-1 victory puts Barak Bakhar in a slightly comfortable position ahead of the return leg in Slovenia on August 22.