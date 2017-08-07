Nwaogwu lauds 'fantastic' Abia Warriors players after Lobi Stars win

The assistant coach of the Warriors is full of adulation to his team’s players for getting the job done in Makurdi on Sunday

Patrick Ngwaogwu hails the 'fantastic' display of Abia Warriors players after they secured a 4-2 away victory against Lobi Stars.

The Ucendu Babes put an end to their hosts' 80 home games unbeaten run after two goals from Sunday Adetunji and one each from Anthony Okemmiri and Chinenye Agoha rendered Kingsley Eduwo's brace mere consolations.

It was the first time the Umuahia Township Stadium outfit will suffer defeat on their ground since July 7, 2013 when Bayelsa United won them by the same scoreline, in a tie played at Katsina Ala.

“It was a fantastic game from the players. They played very well and really deserve the maximum points. We knew that anything other than a win will throw us in the relegation zone which we are not prepared to negotiate at all,” Ngwaogwu told Goal.

“They assured the coaches that they would play to instructions and that they do not want a repeat of what happened in their last two home games which have ended in draws. It was no surprise they took the game to their hosts right from the start of the game.

“The only sore point was the injury to Sunday Adetunji our highest scorer who got injured in the process of getting our third goal and his second of the game. It was the only blemish to our good display against Lobi Stars.”

Abia Warriors are 12th in the league standings with 44 points from 33 matches.