Nweke optimistic about Rivers United's chances against FUS Rabat

The Pride of Rivers turn focus to continental matters on Wednesday and the defender is convinced they will secure three points against the Moroccan outfit

Rivers United defender, Ifeanyi Nweke is confident that the Pride of Rivers will secure a win against FUS Rabat in their second Caf Confederation Cup group clash on Wednesday in Port Harcourt.

Stanley Eguma's men began their group stage campaign with a 3-1 loss to Tunisian outfit, Club Africain.

Nweke revealed that the confidence in camp is encouraging and the team is ready to secure their first win in the group stage.

"We aren't under any sort of pressure to perform. We are battle ready to make Nigerians proud today when we face FUS Rabat on Wednesday," Nweke told Goal.

"I won't be playing on Wednesday because of the red card I got in Rwanda against Rayon Sports, but I will be in the stands to cheer my team mates to victory.

"This isn't just a Rivers State thing, it's a National assignment because currently we are flying the Nigerian flag on the continent. The confidence level in camp is encouraging and the team isn't under any form of pressure so we are all set to pick up a win.

"We lost the first mat.h in Tunisia in our first group match against Club Africain but we shall do everything possible to win in Port Harcourt against FUS Rabat and start the journey to accumulate points that will make.

"I am satisfied with my performances this season, my target at all times is to give my best and that's my focus always."