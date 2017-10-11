NWPL Super Four Wrap: Nasarawa Amazons ruin Rivers Angels title ambitions

Edwin Okon's ladies are out of the finals after two defeats, while the Lafia girls secure a passage to the final of the women's four-team tourney

Delta Queens 1-1 Bayelsa Queens

Delta Queens and Bayelsa Queens shared the spoils after both sides played out a 1-1 draw in a South-South derby in the ongoing Super Four tournament on Tuesday.

Amerat Adebisi's opener for the Kwale based side was cancelled by Tessy Biahwo sweet finish all in the first half of the encounter.

In the 21st minute, Margaret Etim set up Adebisi with her long pass and the Falconets forward wasted no time to fire past Bayelsa's Alaba Jonathan putting Delta in front.

Five minutes later, Delta almost grabbed the second of the day when Maryann Ezenagu came close but Bayelsa's Alaba stopped her.

Tessy Biawho levelled matters as she fired past Delta's Rita Akarekor after receiving Yetunde Adeboyejo in the 29th minute for 1-1.

Returning from recess, both sides had their fair shared opportunities to claim maximum points but ended up settling for a draw.

The draw means Delta are second on the log with four points, while Bayelsa are third with one point from two games each in the competition.

On Thursday, Delta will face Nasarawa Amazons for a top-of-the-table clash, while Bayelsa will confront Rivers in a last-gasp bid to reach the final.

Nasarawa Amazons 2-1 Rivers Angels

Defending champions Rivers Angels are out of the Nigeria Women Premier League Super Four final after a 2-1 loss to Nasarawa Amazons on Tuesday.

Mercy Amanze's effort was not enough to rescue Edwin Okon's ladies from suffering defeat as Chinyere Igboamalu plus Mabel Effiom's own goal sealed the victory for Nasarawa Amazons.

Having lost 2-0 in their opener against Delta Queens, holders Rivers Angels made a flying start when Alice Ogebe came close but her effort went wide in the second minute.

Three minutes later, it was Josephine Matthias that put Igboamalu through with the latter firing beyond goalkeeper Charity John to hand Nasarawa the lead.