Nyangweso: Trophy win will spur Ulinzi Stars in KPL

Ulinzi Stars successfully defended their Military Games crown after downing Tanzania by a solitary goal on Sunday.

A Boniface Onyango strike was all the Kenyan side needed to win the competition ahead of Uganda and hosts Burundi. Coach Benjamin Nyangweso is confident his team will have a say in the Kenyan Premier League title race this season.

“The competition was tough, it was not easy because every team wanted to win it, but we managed to down them,” Nyangweso told Goal.

“It was not a walk in the park for us, and that shows the quality within us. Yes, this will help us do better in the league; it will definitely give us renewed hope.

"The competition is stiff this season, but we have not given up, if we consistently get positive result I am sure we will win it."

The soldiers are placed fourth on the log that is led by fifteen times champions Gor Mahia.