Nyangweso: Ulinzi Stars will not underrate Mathare United

Ulinzi Stars will tackle Mathare United hoping to bag maximum points on Saturday.

The soldiers have been inconsistent in the league this season something that has led to their drop in the title race. Despite coming into the match as favourites, coach Benjamin Nyangweso says he cannot afford to underrate the 'slum boys'.

"Mathare isa good side with good players, we all know how they have been playing of late. I might be having experienced players yes, but that does not mean my team should underrate them. This is football, once you overlook a team, it means you are ready for a defeat," Nyangweso told Goal.

"We are still in the title race, and that shows you how important this match is. As a matter of fact, we are targeting maximum points, but that does not imply we are underating them."

The Francis Kimanzi led side was defeated 3-0 by Kariobangi Sharks in their last outing.