Nzoia - AFC Leopards Preview: Tricky test for GOtv Shield champions

The two teams are meeting with different intentions in mind after having a mixed season.

Nzoia Sugar lost 2-1 when the two sides faced each other in the first leg played at Kenyatta Stadium, Machakos. While AFC Leopards have struggled throughout the season, the sugar men have had a decent run considering they had just been promoted.

Head coach Bernard Mwalala has expressed optimism of emerging victorious against a Robert Matano led side. “AFC Leopards is a big team and currently, it is in a 'bad' position for a side of its caliber. As a matter of fact it will be playing hoping to down us; we are not expecting an easy fixture.

“However, we will give our best, and be more clinical in front of the goal; it was our main undoing in the first leg."

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Nzoia Sugar: Brian Otieno is definitely the man to watch; he is one defender who does his work excellently at the back and the front. With nine assists already this season, Lawrence Juma cannot be underrated; he should be marked every time.

AFC Leopards: Captain Duncan Otieno has been excellent at the back for Ingwe, and with Kamura Robinson out, he is expected to partner Abdalla Salim. The main job is to stop tricky Nzoia Sugar attackers. This will be the time Vincent Oburu's pace will be so much needed. If he clicks, expect fireworks from him.

Nzoia Sugar: Mustapha Oduor, Festus Okiring, Hillary Wandera, Brian Otieno, Vincent Ngesa, Stephen Wakanya, Luke Namanda, Lawrence Juma, Victor Omondi, Edger Nzano and Elvis Rupia.

AFC Leopards: Gabriel Andika, Dennis Shikayi, Lewis Wanami, Duncan Otieno, Abdalla Salim, Victor Majid, Aziz Okaka, Whyvonne Isuza, Raymond Omondi, Musa Mudde and Vincent Oburu.