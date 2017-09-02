Nzoia Sugar 0-0 Chemelil: Points shared in Sugar Derby

Nzoia currently sits 7th on the table, just four points adrift of Ulinzi Stars, who are fourth with 35 points while Chemelil are 11th

Nzoia Sugar kept alive their hopes of finishing in the top eight positions after forcing a barren draw against Chemelil Sugar on Saturday.

The sugar miller’s derby ended in a barren draw in a game of wasted chances from both sides. The draw saw Nzoia Sugar keep two clean sheets in the last two games.

Nzoia currently sits 7th on the table, just four points adrift of Ulinzi Stars, who are fourth with 35 points. Both goalkeepers, Mustapha Oduor for Nzoia Sugar and his Chemelil counterpart, John Waw, were forced to be at their best levels in the entire match to help their sides share the spoil.

Waw got the first test in the 10th minute when Masita Masuta sent in a powerful shot from the edge of the box, but his quick reaction saved Chemelil the blushes.

On the other end, Oduor kept at bay, Brian Otieno’s attempt as Chemelil returned the fire. Despite Nzoia bringing in Victor Omondi for Collins Wakhungu, Chemelil held their grounds, quelling numerous attacks from the home side.

Chemelil earned the fifth point from a possible nine in three games to solidify their 11th on the log with 28 points.

Nzoia Sugar XI: Mustapha Oduor (GK), Edwin Wafula, Vincent Ngesa (C), Festus Okiring, Brian Otieno , Stephen Wakanya, Luke Namanda, Lawrence Juma, Masita Masuta, Brian Yakhama and Collins Wakhungu.

Reserves: Humphrey Katasi (GK), Jonathan Lodaket, Hillary Wandera, Edgar Nzano, Patrick Kwitonda, Benjamin Muchuma and Victor Omondi.

Chemelil XI: John Waw, Smith Ouko, James Omino, Benjamin Oketch, Yusuf Juma, Apollo Otieno (90' Moriss Wandera) , Edwin Omondi, Faraj Ominde, John Mwita, Philip Muchuma (65' Shaphan Oyugi) and Collins Neto.

Subs: Richard Ayimo, Ken Odhiambo, Mustapha Adebayo, Saphan Oyugi, Moses Osure and Benjamin Chaka.