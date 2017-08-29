Nzoia Sugar coach praise strikers ahead of Gor Mahia test

The Sugar Millers will have an uphill task against leaders, Gor Mahia, but Mwalala thinks he has enough firepower to slay the Dragon.

Nzoia Sugar coach Bernard Mwalala is optimistic of a better performance when he takes on Gor Mahia in the next round of Kenyan Premier League match.

Mwalala strength comes from a 1-0 win over Nakumatt FC last weekend, a result that left him with all sweet words for his forwards

"Our forwards haven’t been ruthless in front of goal in the last two games but this time they have delivered,” Mwalala said after Nakumatt win which came after two straight losses.

Nzoia Sugar are currently eighth on the table with 30 points, 14 less than league leaders, Gor Mahia who are perched top with 44 points.