Nzoia Sugar confirm interest in AFC Leopards striker

AFC Leopards could lose one of their strikers to Bungoma-based Nzoia Sugar when transfer window opens

Many fans expected AFC Leopards youngster Marcellus Ingotsi to get more playing time after impressing earlier on; however things are not working as planned.

The youngster has had little playing time as his club continues to struggle in the Kenyan Premier League. It is this situation that has caught the eye of Nzoia Sugar head coach Bernard Mwalala who sees the youngster as an asset, and a good inclusion to his team if ‘elder brother’ Ingwe accepts the bid, yet to be made.

"He (Ingotsi) is a talented, and hardworking player, natural finisher who, if trained well, can be lethal. We have monitored his situation at Leopards and we are working on a deal to bring him here (Nzoia). No, we have not talked to them, but when time is ripe we will.

"I believe in him and once he gets here, the quality of our attack will improve; but we have to reach an agreement with his team," he told Goal.

The KPL newbies will be away against Muhoroni Youth in their next assignment.