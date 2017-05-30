Nzoia Sugar fans blamed for team's poor run at Sudi Stadium

Coach Bernard Mwalala accuses the fans of putting too much pressure on the young team while playing at Sudi Stadium

Nzoia Sugar coach Bernard Mwalala has blamed the team's fans for the poor run at home.

Mwalala has singled out the fans pressure during home matches as the reason the team has failed to perform well this season. Nzoia Sugar dropped more points last weekend after they were held to a 1-1 draw by Sofapaka at Sudi Stadium.

Speaking to kpl.co.ke, Mwalala says the fans pressure is too much for the young team to handle. “I have realized that the players don’t like to play at Sudi because of pressure from the fans. That is why we are yet to win any game there.

"Fans are usually good, but many times they put so much pressure on these lads it becomes too much too handle, and this costs us. I’d like the fans to appreciate that this is a young team, composed of players who are featuring at this top level for the very first time in their careers. Let us be patient with them.”

The draw pushed Nzoia Sugar to tenth position on the 18-team table after accumulating 17 points from 13 matches.