Nzoia Sugar name unchanged squad against Western Stima

Stephen Wakanya anchors the midfield with Lawrence Juma hoping to continue his good run

Nzoia Sugar has stuck with the same squad, that downed Muhoroni Youth 3-1 in their last assignment, against Western Stima.







Edwin Wafula starts from the bench alongside Elvis Rupia and Patrick Kwitonda.







Nzoia XI: Mustapha Oduor, Festus Okiring, Hillary Wandera, Brian Otieno, Vincent Ngesa,. Stephen Wakanya,.Lawrence Juma, Edgar Nzano, Masita Masuta, Brian Yakhama, Luke Namanda







Subs: Humphrey Katasi, Edwin Wafula, Victor Omondi, Collins Wakhungu, Rupia Elvis, Dennis Ongeri, Patrick Kwitonda