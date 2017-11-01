Nzoia Sugar FC sink AFC Leopards in revenge affair

Lawrence Juma and Brian Yakhama scored for the sugar millers as they compounded Ingwe to another defeat in the league

AFC Leopards suffered a major blow in their quest to evade relegation after losing 2-0 to Nzoia Sugar on Wednesday.

The millers delivered on their promise to cage the wounded Leopards after subjecting Ingwe to a 13 league defeat this campaign.

Robert Matano’s side were left sniffing at relegation from the top flight, just five points off the danger zone above Muhoroni Youth, Western Stima, Mathare United, Thika United Zoo Kericho and Nakumatt.

Nzoia Sugar punished a napping Ingwe defence when Brian Yakhama struck home the second goal in the 89th minute. Lawrence Juma had given the millers the lead just three minutes into the game following a costly defensive mix-up in Ingwe’s backline.

AFC Leopards went to the break hoping for a better second half and despite Matano pulling out Whyvonne Isuzza for Andrew Tololwa, Ingwe could not just find the much-needed equalizer.

Vincent Oburu was denied severally as a rained Leopards tried to shake off the wet skin. The win pushed Nzoia Sugar up in the ladder with 43 points after 31 rounds of matches while AFC Leopards have remained 12th with 36 points.

Nzoia Sugar Starting XI: Benson Mangala, Festus Okiring, Hillary Wandera, Brian Otieno, Vincent Ngesa, Elvis Ronack, Peter Gin, Stephen Wakanya, Patrick Kwitonda, Lawrence Juma and Luke Namanda.

Subs: Mustapha Oduor, Edwin Wafula, Geoffrey Kariuki, Collins Odawa, Edgar Nzano, Dennis Ongeri and Brian Yakhama.

AFC Leopards XI: Gabriel Andika, Dennis Shikayi, Lewis Wanami, Duncan Otieno, Salim Abdallah, Victor Majid, Aziz Okaka, Whyvonne Isuza, Samwel Ndung'u, Musa Mudde and Vincent Oburu.

Subs: Edwin Mukolwe, Juma Jackson, Ingotsi Marsellus, Harun Nyakha, Alexis, Kitenge, Michael Kibwage and Andrew Tololwa.