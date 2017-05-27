Nzoia Sugar - Sofapaka Preview: Huge test for Batoto ba Mungu away

But Nzoia Sugar have a very poor home record and will be searching for their first win at their Sudi Stadium home ground

The biggest match this Saturday bringing together the 2016 National Super League champions against the 2009 Kenyan Premier League champions; their first ever meeting in the top tier.

Both sides have been inconsistent in the league largely to their 'inexperience'. Nzoia Sugar just got promoted to the league with their opponents also having to do with majority of players, who had not tasted top flight football, due to massive departures, especially mid last year. After five wins, four draws and three losses, Sofapaka are placed in the sixth position with 19 points, three more than ninth placed Nzoia, who have won four, drawn four and lost four.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Nzoia Sugar: Boniface Omondi was the star of the team last weekend in the 3-0 drubbing of Muhoroni Youth, and he is definitely aiming at doing the same against Sofapaka. One man, who was unfortunate not to score was Patrick Kwitonda. He gave his best in the attack and tried harder to pin the defenders in their own half. He is odds on to start on Saturday.

Sofapaka: George Maelo made a return last weekend in a 0-0 draw against Kariobangi Sharks, and the defender in a mid-week interview, said he is keen to lead the side to victory against unpredictable Nzoia. Creative/Attacking midfielder Charles Okwemba was solely missed last weekend but he is expected to be given a role this Saturday. A dangerous little lad.

PROBABLE LINE-UPS: Nzoia Sugar: Mustapha Oduor, Festus Okiring, Geoffrey Kariuki, Joachim Oluoch, Edwin Wafula, Peter Gin, Luke Namanda, Lawrence Juma, Bonface Omondi, Masita Masuta and Patrick Kwitonda.

Sofapaka: Mathias Kigonya, George Maelo, Jonathan Mugabi, Kennedy Oduor, Jaffar Salim, Mohamed Kilume, Paul Odhiambo, Michael Oduor, Maurice Odipo, Wanok Pate and James Kasibante.