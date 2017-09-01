Nzoia Sugar star coy on his future stays focused

The skilled forward has netted two goals and provided five assists for the Bernard Mwalala led side who have 30 points so far

Midfielder Lawrence Juma has been one of the most performing players in the Nzoia Sugar side this season.

The skilled forward has netted two goals and provided five assists for the Bernard Mwalala led side. The stats have attracted several suitors but Juma is currently focused on helping his team to finish in a respectable position in the current campaign.

"The coach (Mwalala), has played a big role in shaping and making me a player I am currently. My main focus is to help the team do well this season; I do not want to talk about my future, we will see what happens, but as it stands, I am a Nzoia Sugar player.

"At some point we slipped, lost our track but we have reacted well, we still have our target and we will try to hit it,” Juma told Goal on Friday.

The Western-based side has 30 points after eight wins, six draws and eight defeats.