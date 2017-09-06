Nzoia Sugar striker aiming for top five finishing

The 2016 National Super League champions have been doing well in the league and are currently placed on 7th position

Nzoia Sugar striker Benjamin Muchuma has revealed the sugar millers are now aiming for a top five finish at the end of the season.

The 2016 National Super League champions have been doing well in the league and are currently placed on 7th position with 31 points. Muchuma says that was not the initial plan, but following a 'good' run, the target has been revised.

"Coming into the league, we had aimed at finishing in the top ten, but looking at the way things are going on, we have raised our bar and we are now going higher.

“We are sure if we continue giving our best in the league, a top five position is a possibility and that is what we are targeting,” Muchuma told Goal.

"Home matches are the key, and we are targeting maximum points when turning out in our own yard, it will help us realize our objective."

The Bernard Mwalala coached side will play leaders Gor Mahia this weekend.