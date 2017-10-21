Nzoia Sugar - Tusker Preview: Sugar millers eye double over Brewers

Nzoia famously beat Tusker 5-2 in their league opener played on March 11 and will now be seeking to complete a rare double

Nzoia Sugar started the 2017 Kenyan Premier League campaign with a resounding 5-2 victory against the defending champions Tusker.

Since then, the two sides have registered mixed results depending with the season's targets. It will be a third match for the brewers under the stewardship of assistant coach Francis Barasa following the suspension of coach George Nsimbe.

For coach Bernard Mwalala, things have been fairly good and his charges will not be harshly treated following their fair run in the season following their promotion from National Super League.

With three draws and two wins from their last five matches, Nzoia has an opportunity to extend their unbeaten outing and complete a double against a side that has not been at its best.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Nzoia Sugar: Luke Namanda has been shining for the Nzoia side throughout the season, and Tusker should ensure this man is denied space to roam freely. Edger Nzano is one of the key players for Nzoia but injury has kept him out for the better part of the season, he has a chance to finish on a high.

Tusker FC: Eugine Asike should try to effectively marshal the defense and ensure the team does not experience the problems it hard when the season started. Boniface Muchiri scored a winner against Nakumatt and at this point his spirits are high, dangerous.

PROBABLE LINE-UPS: Nzoia Sugar: Mustapha Oduor, Festus Okiring, Hillary Wandera, Edwin Wafula, Vincent Ngesa, Stephen Wakanya, Luke Namanda, Lawrence Juma, Victor Omondi, Edger Nzano and Elvis Rupia.

Tusker: Duncan Ochieng, Martin Kizza, James Situma, Lloyd Wahome, Eugene Asike, Humphery Mieno, Danson Kago, Brian Osumba, Allan Wanga, Jackson Macharia and Noah Wafula.