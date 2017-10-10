Nzoia Sugar wary of wounded Zoo Kericho threat

The 2016 National Super League champions have had a relatively good season in the top tier as compared to their rivals

Nzoia Sugar will take on Zoo Kericho in a Kenyan Premier League match on Wednesday.

The 2016 National Super League champions have had a relatively good season in the top tier as compared to their rivals. However, according to head coach Bernard Mwalala, that is not reason enough to underrate the tea farmers, who were reinstated in the top tier last week.

"Zoo is a good side, we are aware of the dangers it poses to us, and we have to prepare well for them. Last weekend, they won their match, definitely, they are in high spirit and they will want to get maximum points from us. However, we are ready to give a good account on the pitch and at the end of the day positive result.

"But again, I think they are physically fit, and the home fans will be an extra advantage to them," Mwalala told Goal.

The teams settled for a one all draw in the first leg played at Sudi Stadium.