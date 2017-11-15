O'Driscoll rues lack of Wales and Scotland World Cup backing

Brian O'Driscoll welcomed England's support for the Ireland Rugby World Cup bid, but felt let down by the other home nations.

Brian O'Driscoll has expressed his disappointment with Wales and Scotland for not supporting Ireland's bid to stage the 2023 Rugby World Cup after France got the vote on Wednesday.

Ireland's hopes of hosting the tournament ending when they only secured eight votes in the first round from World Rugby Council members in London.

South Africa were favourites to welcome the best players on the planet for the biggest rugby union tournament of all for a second time, but surprisingly only received 15 votes to France's 24 in the second round.

Ireland great O'Driscoll welcomed England's backing, but felt let down by the other two home nations.

"The feeling about Scotland is, they set their stall out early saying they were going to go with whoever was offering the most money.

"Then Wales, more recently, felt as if they had to sway with Gareth Davies [Welsh Rugby Union chairman], who sits on the Rugby World Cup board.

"Their decision was South Africa, so the likelihood to lose both of them is pretty disappointing.

"We got the support of England and we appreciate that, but England alone weren't ever going to get us across the line."