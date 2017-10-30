Obi Mikel and Alex Iwobi top Nigeria squad for Algeria, Argentina games

Gernot Rohr has invited Francis Uzoho and Chidiebere Nwakali for Super Eagles encounter with the Desert Foxes and La Albiceleste

John Obi Mikel will lead Nigeria senior national team against Algeria and Argentina in November.

The Super Eagles have already booked their place in the 2018 Fifa World Cup billed for Russia and will face Rabah Madjer’s men on November 10 in their last qualifying game which is a mere formality.

Four days later, they face the South Americans in a friendly encounter billed for the Krasnodar Stadium, Russia.

And to prosecute this encounter, Gernot Rohr has invited 24 players with the former Chelsea midfielder and Arsenal forward making the cut.

Others are Ogenyi Onazi, Ikechukwu Ezenwa, Odion Ighalo and Hapoel Be’er Sheva’s John Ogu.

Following his impressive form in the Spanish topflight, 18-year-old goalkeeper Francis Uzoho has been handed his maiden call-up as well as former U17 skipper Chidiebere Nwakali.

Invited players are expected to arrive in a camp in Morocco on Monday, 6th November, before the delegation flies to Constantine on Thursday, 9th November.

FULL SQUAD

Goalkeepers: Daniel Akpeyi (Chippa United, South Africa); Ikechukwu Ezenwa (FC IfeanyiUbah); Francis Uzoho (Deportivo La Coruna, Spain)

Defenders: William Ekong (Bursaspor FC, Turkey); Abdullahi Shehu (Anorthosis Famagusta, Cyprus); Tyronne Ebuehi (ADO Den Haag, The Netherlands); Leon Balogun (FSV Mainz 05, Germany); Uche Agbo (Standard Liege, Belgium); Chidozie Awaziem (Nantes FC, France); Olaoluwa Aina (Hull City, England)

Midfielders: Mikel John Obi (Tianjin Teda, China); Ogenyi Onazi (Trabzonspor FC, Turkey); Wilfred Ndidi (Leicester City, England); Oghenekaro Etebo (CD Feirense, Portugal); John Ogu (Hapoel Be’er Sheva, Israel); Mikel Agu (Bursaspor FC, Turkey); Chidiebere Nwakali (Sogndal FC, Norway)

Forwards: Ahmed Musa (Leicester City, England); Kelechi Iheanacho (Leicester City, England); Moses Simon (KAA Gent, Belgium); Alex Iwobi (Arsenal FC, England); Odion Ighalo (Chang Chun-Yatai, China); Henry Onyekuru (RSC Anderlecht, Belgium); Anthony Nwakaeme (Hapoel Be’er Sheva, Israel)

STANDBY: Kenneth Omeruo (Kasimpasa FC, Turkey); Alhassan Ibrahim (FK Austria Wien, Austria); Brian Idowu (FC Amkar Perm, Russia)